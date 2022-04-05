Advertisement

Nevada toad’s entire habitat threatened, emergency protection issued

Fish and Wildlife Service issues emergency protection for a toad threatened with extinction by...
Fish and Wildlife Service issues emergency protection for a toad threatened with extinction by a planned geothermal project.(Courtesy Center for Biological Diversity)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued emergency protection for a toad now threatened with extinction.

The Dixie Valley toad only exists in a remote area about 160 miles east of Reno in Nevada.

The 760-acre wetland area is fed by hot springs.

A geothermal project planned for the area could destroy the entire population of the small toads.

Emergency protections are rare. The last time the agency issued one was in 2011 for the Miami blue butterfly.

The new listing is good for 240 days and could be extended.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Jennifer Wise, 35
NELA mom accused of sending child to daycare with meth & Xanax
Police lights.
Car lot employee stops morning car theft on Louisville Ave., report says
Monroe PD Wives
Monroe PD wives fear for husbands’ safety, DA responds to criticism
Fatal Crash
21-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish fatal crash, says state police

Latest News

FILE - People hold posters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia...
Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine appeals for weapons as fight looms on eastern front
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée, says she will fight an Istanbul court's decision to...
Khashoggi's fiancee on fighting alone
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Senate to vote on revoking Russia’s trade status, oil ban