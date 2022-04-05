Advertisement

Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland

Take a Look: Two daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL CO. PD, DORA REYES, KPNX, GLENDALE PD, ARIZONA VECCC)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (CNN) - A daring rescue was caught on police bodycam video in Maryland, as a family of four including a baby were pulled out of a sinking car.

The newly released bodycam video shows officers rushing to rescue the family members.

Anne Arundel County police say the dad lost control of the car, crashed through a wooded area and ended up in a pond.

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard the crash.

He and another officer rushed to the area and found the car taking on water.

The two worked together to rescue the entire family, including a 9-month-old baby and a 3-year-old.

Everyone is reportedly doing OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Jennifer Wise, 35
NELA mom accused of sending child to daycare with meth & Xanax
Police lights.
Car lot employee stops morning car theft on Louisville Ave., report says
Monroe PD Wives
Monroe PD wives fear for husbands’ safety, DA responds to criticism
Fatal Crash
21-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish fatal crash, says state police

Latest News

FILE - People hold posters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia...
Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine appeals for weapons as fight looms on eastern front
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée, says she will fight an Istanbul court's decision to...
Khashoggi's fiancee on fighting alone
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Senate to vote on revoking Russia’s trade status, oil ban