Arkansas Secretary of Health resigns

Dr. Jose Romero/Arkansas Health Department
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’ Secretary of Health will be resigning to take a position with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Dr. Jose Romero’s last day in Arkansas will be May 6.

“We are grateful for his service, and I haven’t had a better partner through this pandemic, he has supported me and supported our state,” Governor Hutchinson said, “While it’s a great loss to Arkansas he has developed a strong team in the Department of Health.”

Dr. Romero became Secretary of Health in August 2020 after former Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith left the state for a job with the CDC.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.

