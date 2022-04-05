Arkansas Secretary of Health resigns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’ Secretary of Health will be resigning to take a position with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Dr. Jose Romero’s last day in Arkansas will be May 6.

“We are grateful for his service, and I haven’t had a better partner through this pandemic, he has supported me and supported our state,” Governor Hutchinson said, “While it’s a great loss to Arkansas he has developed a strong team in the Department of Health.”

Dr. Romero became Secretary of Health in August 2020 after former Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith left the state for a job with the CDC.

