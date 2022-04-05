Advertisement

Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.(Adidas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Adidas is teaming up with Waffle House for a limited-edition golf shoe.

Waffle House, which has its headquarters in Georgia, is celebrating the kickoff of the 86th Masters Tournament in Augusta this Thursday with the release of the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House shoes.

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern. The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.

The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.
The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.(Adidas)

“Across our signature 3-Stripes, we included a checkered waffle pattern in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right,” an Adidas news release reads.

The shoes cost $200 for women’s sizes and $210 to men’s sizes. You can order them here on Adidas’ website starting April 7.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Jennifer Wise, 35
NELA mom accused of sending child to daycare with meth & Xanax
Police lights.
Car lot employee stops morning car theft on Louisville Ave., report says
Monroe PD Wives
Monroe PD wives fear for husbands’ safety, DA responds to criticism
Fatal Crash
21-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish fatal crash, says state police

Latest News

Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine appeals for weapons as fight looms on eastern front
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
Hatice Cengiz, Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée, says she will fight an Istanbul court's decision to...
Khashoggi's fiancee on fighting alone
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Senate to vote on revoking Russia’s trade status, oil ban
FILE - People hold posters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia...
Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing