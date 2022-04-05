21-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish fatal crash, says state police

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy. 15, north of LA Hwy. 841 Tuesday after 6:00 a.m.

The crash claimed the life of a West Monroe resident.

Trooper Javier Leija released more information about the crash to KNOE 8 News:

Monroe – On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at approximately 6:18 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 15 north of Louisiana Highway 841. This crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Brandon Lewis of West Monroe.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lewis was driving south on Louisiana Highway 15 in a 2013 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford exited the roadway, struck a utility box, and then impacted a tree.

Lewis, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated seven fatal crashes, which have resulted in eight fatalities.

