Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - More than 80 acres of land burned in Wynne, Arkansas after flames swallowed the area Tuesday night bringing fire crews and community members out to fight it.

Wynne Fire Department shared the video on Facebook the following day. You can see fire lighting up the night behind trees.

It all started around 6:15 p.m. when WFD responded to reports of a fire in the woods on County Road 376. Once firefighters arrived, they found about 2-3 acres of fire in the woods and another 45 acres of sage grass pasture burning.

By the time WFD’s mutual aid arrived, the department says another 40 acres had burned.

Arkansas Forestry Commission was able to assess the fire and cut a fire line to quickly bring it under control.

