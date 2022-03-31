Advertisement

Fire burns more than 80 acres of land in eastern Arkansas

Wynne, Arkansas land burned
Wynne, Arkansas land burned(Wynne Fire Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - More than 80 acres of land burned in Wynne, Arkansas after flames swallowed the area Tuesday night bringing fire crews and community members out to fight it.

Wynne Fire Department shared the video on Facebook the following day. You can see fire lighting up the night behind trees.

It all started around 6:15 p.m. when WFD responded to reports of a fire in the woods on County Road 376. Once firefighters arrived, they found about 2-3 acres of fire in the woods and another 45 acres of sage grass pasture burning.

By the time WFD’s mutual aid arrived, the department says another 40 acres had burned.

Arkansas Forestry Commission was able to assess the fire and cut a fire line to quickly bring it under control.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

I-20 Traffic
UPDATE: Traffic no longer backed up on I-20 bridge heading into West Monroe
UPDATE: Ouachita River drowning victim has been located
NWS Confirms Tornadoes in the ArkLaMiss
NWS confirms EF2 tornado a “direct hit” on school in Tallulah
The image that was outside Nedra Cook's bedroom window which lead her to file a police report.
Racist images lead to residential conflict
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018

Latest News

(Left to Right) Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive, Bastrop Police Chief Dewayne Reed, Morehouse...
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office to patrol inside Bastrop city limits due to officer shortage
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office to patrol inside Bastrop city limits due to officer shortage
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office to patrol inside Bastrop city limits due to officer shortage
Bryanna Craig honored for national championship in track and field
Bryanna Craig honored for national championship in track and field
Ruston girls track and field win our Little Caesar’s team of the week. They just won the indoor...
Ruston girls track and field wins Little Caesar's team of the week
MISSING: Ella Quiana Goodie
Vehicle located, State Police still seeking missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie