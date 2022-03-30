Advertisement

Teen paralyzed in tornado walks out of hospital weeks later

A teenage boy paralyzed when a tornado hit his house, walked out of a hospital in St. Louis last week. (Source: KSDK, EDDIE KNIGHT, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Mike Bush
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – A teenage boy, paralyzed when a tornado hit his house, walked out of a hospital in St. Louis last week.

Kyle Koehn, 14, is on a journey to recovery at Ranken-Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.

According to Dr. Connie Simmons, Kyle had a fracture that involved every vertebra in his back.

He was injured in December when the devastating quad-state tornado caused destruction over 200 miles across four states.

As the twister approached the Koehns’ home in Dresden, Tennessee, they huddled in a hallway.

“The house started dusting a little bit, and you could see it, and I was like, ‘This is for real,’” Kyle’s mom Kimberly Koehn said.

“I dove for the hall and no more than sat down and hear the house start splintering. That’s the last we remember until we woke up in the field,” Darwin Koehn said.

More than 20 businesses, 200 homes, the firehouse and two churches were destroyed or damaged in Dresden.

Most of the Koehn family was propelled 180 feet from their house – Kyle was a few yards away.

“He was moaning and I said right there, ‘That boy is hurt bad,’” Darwin Koehn said.

“I don’t remember the pain so much. I just remember it was cold and it was wet,” Kyle said.

Two weeks after the tornado, Kyle was admitted to Ranken-Jordan.

“He had no feeling from his umbilicus, his belly button and basically down,” Simmons explained.

Ranken’s mission is to transition kids from the hospital to home, and Kyle devoted himself to his therapy sessions. He turned “I wish,” into “I will. "

“We knew this kid was going to fight hard,” Simmons said.

“They’ll make you do stuff that you think is really hard, but they’ll make you do it,” Kyle explained.

Making it even more remarkable, Kyle was doing his rehab while the rest of his family was still in Tennessee. His parents were also hospitalized with broken bones.

“The first time we saw him was here, six weeks later,” Kimberly Koehn said. “That’s how long it took for us to recover enough to travel up here.”

After weeks of never giving up, Kyle was discharged from the center. He still has more recovery ahead, but Simmons said she expects he should be able to return to some fun teenage activities.

