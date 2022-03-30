Monroe PD: 2 arrested, 3 individuals wanted for involvement in shootout and fight
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A large fight and shootout led to arrest warrants for several individuals on Tuesday, Monroe police say.
Authorities say that officers with the Monroe Police Department attempted to serve arrest warrants for individuals involved in a huge fight and shootout that occurred on March 23, 2022, at the 4200 block of Elm Street. Officers made the attempt to serve the arrest warrants shortly after 2 p.m. on March 29, 2022.
According to MPD, West Monroe police and Metro Narcotics assisted with the arrest warrants. Javon Reed was taken into custody in the 100 block of Lazarre in West Monroe, stated Michael Fendall with MPD.
Reed was wanted for the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and rioting. Monroe police say Rozelda Patterson was also arrested for accessories after the fact for helping Reed avoid the arrest by law enforcement.
Reed and Patterson were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
The listed individuals are still wanted by the Monroe Police Department:
