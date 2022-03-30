Advertisement

Monroe PD: 2 arrested, 3 individuals wanted for involvement in shootout and fight

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A large fight and shootout led to arrest warrants for several individuals on Tuesday, Monroe police say.

Authorities say that officers with the Monroe Police Department attempted to serve arrest warrants for individuals involved in a huge fight and shootout that occurred on March 23, 2022, at the 4200 block of Elm Street. Officers made the attempt to serve the arrest warrants shortly after 2 p.m. on March 29, 2022.

According to MPD, West Monroe police and Metro Narcotics assisted with the arrest warrants. Javon Reed was taken into custody in the 100 block of Lazarre in West Monroe, stated Michael Fendall with MPD.

Javon Reed of Monroe - DOB: 8/30/1997
Javon Reed of Monroe - DOB: 8/30/1997(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

Reed was wanted for the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and rioting. Monroe police say Rozelda Patterson was also arrested for accessories after the fact for helping Reed avoid the arrest by law enforcement.

Rozelda Patterson of Monroe - DOB: 1/10/1988
Rozelda Patterson of Monroe - DOB: 1/10/1988(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

Reed and Patterson were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

The listed individuals are still wanted by the Monroe Police Department:

Name: Arthur Hollins Rioting; Hollins has recent prior arrests in December of 2021 for...
Name: Arthur Hollins Rioting; Hollins has recent prior arrests in December of 2021 for Resisting an Officer and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.(Monroe Police Department)
Name: Justin Menyweather Conspiracy to Commit Second-Degree Murder; Rioting; Menyweather has...
Name: Justin Menyweather Conspiracy to Commit Second-Degree Murder; Rioting; Menyweather has recent prior arrests for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and narcotics charges.(Monroe Police Department)
Name: Jekorris Williams Illegal Carrying of a Weapon; Rioting; Williams has recent prior...
Name: Jekorris Williams Illegal Carrying of a Weapon; Rioting; Williams has recent prior arrests for Narcotics distribution, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Violation of Protective Orders, and Disturbing the Peace.(Monroe Police Department)

