Locally sourced tiles with Jan Strickland Design

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Changing up your tiles is a way to spruce up your home for spring. Interior designer Jan Strickland sat down with us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the unique ways to upgrade your space.

She picked up the samples from Holton Flooring & Interiors on Armand Connector in Monroe. These tiles aren’t something you’d see every day. Their texture and designs can make your home stand out.

