Zoo Buddies: Bullfrogs!

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hanging out with American bullfrog Renna at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo was very cool experience, despite Jessica Torricelli’s fear of frogs. American bullfrogs are located in the east coast and the central part of the U.S. They’ve invaded California and Colorado.

The American bullfrog lays about 20.000 eggs at a time and typically about only one percent survive to adulthood. The eggs only take four to five days to hatch and they can stay tadpoles up to two years. They can eat anything they can fit into their mouths (turtles, other frogs, small mammals, baby gators, lizards, snakes, bugs, fish, etc.).

They are very good jumpers, whether it’s three to six feet, they do it with grace and ease!

