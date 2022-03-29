Advertisement

Veterans’ event offers healing to those who served

Vietnam veterans were honored for their service to their country at the Chennault Museum on March 29, 2022.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Vietnam veterans were honored for their service to their country at the Chennault Museum on March 29, 2022. Lunch was served to them after a presentation, words of healing, and a time of community for all to gather and remember.

Words from the poem “Invisible Luggage” by Air Force Veteran Arthur Edwards tell of the battle they fight daily.

“The combat warrior, at war’s end, must give up a way of life he has become comfortable in. He puts a rifle to the war and says goodbye to a friend. He marches off the battlefield. Torn between a life he has come to know. In search of a life, he has forgotten. Finally, his journey is soon to end; he’s back home again.”

The reception was not the homecoming they expected when many returned home. Ted Grace, an army veteran, understands this too well.

“When I got home, we flew into Oakland, California. And they told us that time to be a good idea to take the uniform off and put on civilian clothes,” said Grace.

He said there have been times, even years later, when being introduced to speak in front of a group, his service in Vietnam was excluded from his introduction.

These veteran events are important for them to gather with friends and family to heal invisible wounds. “You’re able to talk about things you can relate to; you’ve been through the same things. It doesn’t have to be the same war,” said Edwards.

Many who served, feel it is time those who served are recognized for their sacrifice. “This event gives you a sense of recognition, which is long overdue,” said Grace.

These events also allow them to find groups, like battle buddies, to be able to join and find healing. “It’s medicinal in print. It’s the way I look at it. It’s a medicine, you know, on a page,” said Edwards.

Through this and other events, Edwards hopes our society learns to treat others with respect. “Try and be a better human being. Try and be a better human being,” said Edwards.

