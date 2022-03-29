South Ark. man points gun at Farmerville restaurant filled with people

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities arrested a man on terrorizing and assault charges after he pointed what appeared to be an AK-47 at a restaurant filled with people.

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened on March 25, 2022.

Arrested was Lavereon Wayne Brown, 21, of Eudora, Ark. Authorities explain what happened:

Deputies were at a local restaurant in Farmerville eating dinner, when they observed Brown and a female get up and start to walk out of the restaurant. As they were walking out, words were exchanged with another female, who was accompanied by two juveniles and another female. After exchanging words, Brown left the restaurant accompanied by the female he was with. Brown returned to the restaurant shortly after leaving to retrieve a cellphone and walked back outside.

Brown then retrieved what appeared to be an AK-47 assault rifle from the trunk of his vehicle, pointed it toward the door of the restaurant and in the direction of the females and juveniles that he had earlier exchanged words with. Brown entered his vehicle while continuing to aim the weapon at the restaurant.

Deputies observed Brown pointing the rifle toward the restaurant and immediately and sprung into action. Deputies exited the restaurant and confronted Brown, ordering him numerous times to drop the rifle. Brown subsequently complied with the commands of the deputies and was taken into custody without further incident. After further investigation, the rifle was determined to be a Crossman AK 1 BB gun with identical features on an AK 47 assault rifle. Brown was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on above charges.

Sheriff Gates would like to commend his deputies for the action they took to immediately confront Brown in order to protect the patrons in the restaurant without regards for their own safety.

Brown was booked on 37 counts of aggravated assault and terrorizing.

Bond was listed at $385,000.

