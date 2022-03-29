Monroe attorney among many inspired by SCOTUS nominee

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s history and current candidacy intrigues and inspires many people. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman seated on the bench in the high court’s 233-year history. Monroe-based civil rights attorney Carol Powell Lexing is among those in awe of the judge’s credentials and critical of Republicans’ questions during confirmation hearings.

“She had [fielded] very contentious, partisan questions but she handled it with such brilliancy and integrity and she showed us the judicial temperament that’s befitting of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice,” said Lexing.

Attorney Lexing said the road to the Supreme Court is challenging. She reflected on her own tie to the Supreme Court, Thomas v. Nugent, with KNOE’s Jasmine Anderson. It’s a case she says she worked hard on for 10 years.

“I was very fortunate because the U.S. Supreme Court only hears very limited cases, I think less than 100 a year. we were very fortunate back in 2014 to have one of our cases heard by the Supreme Court,” said Lexing.

It involved police, a handcuffed black man and a taser death in Winnfield, Louisiana. A jury acquitted the officer and a court dismissed a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of the deceased man’s son. However, eventually, the Supreme Court ordered the lower court to take a new look at the case in 2014.

“And we actually won, so, we’re very proud of that and that’s exciting to know, now we’re going to have more diversity on the court. We’re going to have a different perspective on the court, but nevertheless she represents America,” Lexing said.

On what some call the “disgraceful” and “unfair” treatment of the judge during days of intense questioning, Lexing said overcoming challenges to get to positions of authority is something women of color can deeply relate to.

“She represents the fight for equality. We have been fighting all of our lives. We’ve been fighting to represent and make sure we are part of every and each fiber of the united states. And she represents that particular fiber and saying, ‘the road to equality as a woman, and as a black woman. we are here and we are going to keep fighting until we saturate each portion, every fabric of the United States,” Lexing said.

Lexing said this is an important moment for young girls to witness.

“They will know, it may not be easy but you can do it. You may have some potholes in the road but you can get over them. You may have a little setback but it may be a set up to promote you to a better place but you can do it. They will have role models of people who have gone before them, like we have. We stand on the shoulders of Judge Constance Baker Motley a lot of ladies who have gone before us that have fought the good fight. That’s important that we’re in the new dispensation of time where we are a part of history. So now we have young ladies looking at what Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are doing and what other Congress people are doing and getting to positions of authority and letting them know that no matter where you come from, it’s not where you come from it’s where you’re going and that you can do it,” Lexing said.

A vote has not been scheduled yet, however, the committee is likely to vote on Judge Jackson’s nomination April 4th.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.