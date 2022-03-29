Advertisement

Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued

Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.(Letts Community Volunteer Fire Dept./Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETTS, Ind. (Gray News) - Firefighters say they rescued a man who nearly became buried in a grain bin.

The Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Monday photos of the rescue, which took place in Jennings County, Indiana.

Rescuers said the man was engulfed up to his neck in the bin, and only his face and top of his head were visible when they arrived.

“To complicate the rescue more, there was a large area of rotten grain bridged two feet above the patient,” the fire department said in the Facebook post.

Local farmer rescued from grain bin this afternoon. The LCVFD was dispatched to assist Westport FD at 7735 E CR 1220...

Posted by Letts Community Vol. Fire Dept. on Monday, March 28, 2022

Crews began removing grain from around the man, and they were able to get him out of the bin after more than one hour with the help of a “Great Wall” grain bin rescue system.

The fire department said it was one of the most complex rescues it had ever been involved with.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Warnings
Tornado Warning in Madison Parish until 4:00 p.m.
KNOE Breaking News App Icon
Closings + Live Weather Feed: Emergency Agency Updates and Alerts
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
New Audio: Trooper admits beating Ronald Greene with flashlight
police lights
Monroe PD: 2 arrested, 3 individuals wanted for involvement in shootout and fight

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South after 7 hurt in Arkansas tornado
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Convoy heads to Ukraine’s Mariupol to attempt evacuation
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot trial to decide whether to testify
Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins