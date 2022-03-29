Advertisement

Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from multiple businesses

Derrick McCarstle
Derrick McCarstle(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man is facing burglary, theft, and other charges in connection with multiple business burglaries in Prairieville.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said Derrick McCarstle was arrested on Friday, March 25, on charges of simple burglary (5 counts), theft of $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 counts), criminal trespass (3 counts), and simple criminal damage to property.

Detectives said they started investigating three separate burglaries of businesses on Bluff Road on Feb. 1 in which about $16,000 worth of equipment and electronic products were stolen.

Deputies said they later identified McCarstle as a suspect and learned he had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. They added he was transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail and his bond is set at $120,000.

