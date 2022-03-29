Advertisement

Jada Pinkett Smith talks ‘healing’ on social media days after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Following the Oscars fiasco, Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media Tuesday and shared a message: “This is a season for healing, and I am here for it.”

Her Instagram post comes two days after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

The incident occurred while Rock was presenting the award for best documentary. The comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during his dialogue, saying he was looking forward to a “G.I. Jane” sequel, referring to her shaved head.

Will Smith then got out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him.

Moments before winning best actor, Smith appeared to smack Rock after the comic made a joke about Smith's wife. (COURTESY A.M.P.A.S. 2022 via CNN)

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she shaved her head last year after struggling with alopecia.

Shortly after the incident, Will Smith won his first-ever Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the movie “King Richard.” He apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech but not to Rock.

Will Smith later apologized on Monday when he issued a statement on social media saying in part that his behavior at Sunday’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced Monday it will be launching a review into Sunday’s incident.

Rock has not immediately commented after what happened during the Oscars.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Warnings
Tornado Warning in Madison Parish until 4:00 p.m.
KNOE Breaking News App Icon
Closings + Live Weather Feed: Emergency Agency Updates and Alerts
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
New Audio: Trooper admits beating Ronald Greene with flashlight
police lights
Monroe PD: 2 arrested, 3 individuals wanted for involvement in shootout and fight

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South after 7 hurt in Arkansas tornado
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Convoy heads to Ukraine’s Mariupol to attempt evacuation
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot trial to decide whether to testify
Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins