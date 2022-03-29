Advertisement

Day 3 of search underway after person goes missing on Ouachita River

(MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
CAMDEN, Ark. (KNOE) - Authorities in south Arkansas say they are searching for a person who went missing on Sunday.

According to the Camden Police Department, Camden fire and police were contacted around 5 p.m. and dispatched to the Ouachita River around the area of the River Walk for a person in distress.

They saw someone in distress roughly 100 yards out in the flooded river and launched rescue operations.

They were unable to find the victim that day and the search continued on Monday. Search continued on Tuesday.

The Office of Emergency Management of Miller County dive team with 12 divers is helping with the search. Camden police and public works are helping with logistics and Arkansas Game and Fish are searching as well.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Shortly after the search began, the Camden-Fairview High School posted this message to Facebook:

Earlier this evening, Camden Fairview School District administrators were informed of an accident involving a CFHS...

Posted by Camden Fairview High School on Sunday, March 27, 2022

This message was posted by the school on Tuesday:

To our community heroes, first responders, clergy and church members, friends, families, counselors, teachers,...

Posted by Camden Fairview High School on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

