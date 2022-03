MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second annual Autism Acceptance Festival & 5k kicks off in Ruston this weekend. The free event is Saturday, April 2nd at Parish Park Road in Ruston.

It’s from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Contact asnla.finance@gmail.com if you want to help sponsor this event!

