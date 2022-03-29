Advertisement

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their 7th child

Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin appear at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin appear at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017. Hilaria Baldwin is expecting baby No. 7. She announced Tuesday on Instagram that she’s expecting, sharing a video of the moment she and Alec told their kids. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — After a nearly monthlong social media break, Hilaria Baldwin announced Tuesday on Instagram that she’s expecting her seventh child with husband Alec.

Hilaria said she’s due this fall, posting a video of the couple breaking the news to their brood. Alec Baldwin quickly reposted her reveal.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she wrote, adding a yellow heart emoji. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

Alec is also the father of a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his first wife, Kim Basinger.

On Oct. 21 last year, Alec Baldwin was involved in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western film “Rust.” Her family is suing him and the movie’s other producers, alleging their “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints on the set led directly to her death.

At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting. Baldwin, who was to star in the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins inside a small church during setup for the filming of a scene when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Hilaria Baldwin’s post did not mention the tragedy.

She called her pregnancy, “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Warnings
Tornado Warning in Madison Parish until 4:00 p.m.
KNOE Breaking News App Icon
Closings + Live Weather Feed: Emergency Agency Updates and Alerts
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
New Audio: Trooper admits beating Ronald Greene with flashlight
police lights
Monroe PD: 2 arrested, 3 individuals wanted for involvement in shootout and fight

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South after 7 hurt in Arkansas tornado
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Convoy heads to Ukraine’s Mariupol to attempt evacuation
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot trial to decide whether to testify
Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins