MONROE, La. (KNOE) - W.O.W. Spring Fling organizers stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to tell us about their upcoming event. It’s Saturday, April 9th at 189 Calhoun Loop Road in Calhoun, Louisiana. It is from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

