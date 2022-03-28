Advertisement

Flu cases rising at unusual time this year

As new COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in the U.S., cases of the flu are rising, and the increase is coming at an unusual time this year. (Credit: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu season typically peaks between December and February, but in many parts of the country, flu activity is now climbing.

”The flu’s not a joke. People still die from the flu,” said Dr. Daniel Bachmann, an emergency room physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The latest numbers from the CDC show flu cases are rising in most places across the U.S. but are still lower than pre-pandemic seasons.

This flu season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 3.1 million flu cases, 31,000 hospitalizations and around 1,800 deaths.

The highest levels of flu recorded right now are in the central and south-central regions of the country, where some schools have had to cancel classes due to the surge of cases.

This comes after a nearly nonexistent flu season last year.

”The COVID virus is a respiratory virus also, so the measures that have been useful and helpful in decreasing transmission of that virus have also played some impact on the influenza virus,” Bachmann said.

He says the rise in cases could be because many of those public health measures, like masking and social distancing, are being relaxed. He says it could also be the natural flow of the virus itself, and he recommends getting a flu shot if you haven’t yet.

You can also help slow the spread if you develop symptoms.

”If you have those symptoms, then try to limit your exposure to other people,” Bachmann said.

You can also lower your risk of getting the flu by washing your hands frequently, not touching your nose and eyes, and by wearing a mask if you have flu symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found during house demolition
police lights
REPLAY: Monroe leaders hold press conference after Monroe PD unit fired upon
Day 3 of search underway after person goes missing on Ouachita River
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station

Latest News

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
After being planted, a cannabis plant will be harvested in approximately 90 days in a...
LA lawmakers considering prison time for juveniles who possess small amounts of marijuana
LA lawmakers considering prison time for juveniles possessing small amounts of marijuana
LA lawmakers considering prison time for juveniles possessing small amounts of marijuana
Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a...
Police issue warning after 2-year-old ingests THC-laced gummies
FILE - Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10,...
Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants