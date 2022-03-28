Advertisement

Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for...
Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ariana DeBose lived up to Oscar predictions and followed the path of her “West Side Story” predecessor Rita Moreno.

DeBose won the best supporting actress trophy Sunday for her breakout performance as the fierce Anita, 60 years after Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical.

“Yikes, OK!” DeBose said, holding the statuette up in triumph. “Now you see why Anita says, ‘I want to be in America.’ Because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true. And that’s really a heartening thing right now.”

DeBose gave a shoutout to Moreno, who attended the ceremony.

“I am so grateful your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me,” she said. Moreno was an Oscar pioneer, the first Latina to win an acting award.

DeBose is a groundbreaker in her own right, the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor to win in the category. In her acceptance speech, DeBose said she found her “strength in life through art.”

“To anybody who has ever questioned your identity,” she said, “I promise you there is a place for us.”

Largely unknown in film circles before landing the coveted role, the 31-year-old North Carolina native became the clear Oscar favorite after an awards season full of victories. She was previously primarily known as a stage actress, with Broadway roles in “Bring It On: The Musical,” “Motown: The Musical” and “Hamilton.”

“This is magic,” she said, waving her Oscar backstage, “but it’s magic that did not come without effort.”

She offered more praise for Moreno, saying she “opened many doors, not just for me but for many Latinas. When you’re the first of anything, it’s lonely. She’s not alone anymore.”

DeBose’s Oscar makes the third time that two actors have earned trophies for playing the same role, following Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, and Marlon Brando and Robert DeNiro as Vito Corleone.

Earlier this month, DeBose said she considered it important and “thrilling” to see Latino screen achievement celebrated after it was largely snubbed in 2021.

Progress means “getting people in front of the camera and behind the camera and into the writers’ rooms and in positions of power, so we can continue to tell our stories in an authentic” and expansive way, she told The Associated Press.

Moreno gave her helpful and concise advice before the ceremony.

“She just said, ‘Enjoy it, honey!’” DeBose told AP.

Other nominees in the category were Jessie Buckley for “The Lost Daughter”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” and Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found during house demolition
police lights
REPLAY: Monroe leaders hold press conference after Monroe PD unit fired upon
Day 3 of search underway after person goes missing on Ouachita River
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station

Latest News

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
After being planted, a cannabis plant will be harvested in approximately 90 days in a...
LA lawmakers considering prison time for juveniles who possess small amounts of marijuana
LA lawmakers considering prison time for juveniles possessing small amounts of marijuana
LA lawmakers considering prison time for juveniles possessing small amounts of marijuana
Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a...
Police issue warning after 2-year-old ingests THC-laced gummies
FILE - Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10,...
Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants