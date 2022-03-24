ULM Health Fair at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s a new season and time to spring into a healthier lifestyle. Christian Jones and Samantha Hughes joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about ULM’s upcoming health fair.

Student health professionals will have blood pressure, blood sugar, and bone mineral density screening stations.

It’ll be at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo Saturday, March 26th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

