Advertisement

Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship

A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading Championship. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) - A special needs cheerleading team from New Jersey will soon be competing against the top cheer teams in the world.

The South Jersey Storm Twisters found out Monday that they would be going to the World Cheerleading Championship competition in Orlando, Florida, next month.

“This is going to be so amazing. I can’t wait to go there,” cheerleader Genevieve Sweeney said.

The team was celebrating World Down Syndrome Day when they got the news that they would be competing in the championship.

“I love them so much, my cheer sisters,” cheerleader Nina Gross said.

The Twisters’ director Shelly Nolan said the cheerleading organization only accepts five teams to compete.

The girls are scheduled to match up against the other teams in the championship being held at Disney World at the end of April.

“I’m so excited that I’m going to the World Championships, and I might be going to Epcot,” cheerleader Morgan Borner said.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler on...
I-10 East reopens after being closed for several hours due to deadly crash
police lights
Man in Monroe violently beaten in the head with 2x4
Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating

Latest News

A male birth control pill was found 99 percent effective in mice, according to a recent study.
Birth control pill for men found 99% effective in mice, scientists report
After being planted, a cannabis plant will be harvested in approximately 90 days in a...
Sen. Katrina Jackson introduces criminal justice reform legislation
Aziah Lumpkin is being searched for along with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr.
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee
300M in federal funding to be given out next year
Louisiana Department of Health hosted the water sewer sector workshop
Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation