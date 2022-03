OCS, Union athletes sign to compete at next level

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Christian had four athletes signing to play at the collegiate level.

James David Miller - Mississippi College (Track and Field)

Thomas Culp - Southern Arkansas University (Football)

Jay Parker - University of Louisiana-Monroe (Cross Country/Track and Field)

Mac Elkins - Louisiana Christian University (Soccer)

Jayden Washington - Lyon College (Football)

Cam Hill - Louisiana Christian (Football)

