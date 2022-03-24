Advertisement

Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband.(Eric Franklin/KWTX)
By Eric Franklin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Texas are investigating a deadly shooting at a cemetery north of Austin where a 52-year-old woman died and another person was injured.

The Killeen Police Department said it responded to a shooting call at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery.

The woman killed was identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia. He said she was visiting their son’s gravesite on what would have been his 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire.

Kineh N’Gaojia said that the couple’s son Amir died earlier this year on New Year’s Day and that they had three children together.

KWTX reports a Chevrolet Camaro was spotted at the scene with bullet holes and crime tape surrounding it.

A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas. (Eric Franklin/KWTX)

As of Wednesday, police have not officially identified the woman killed but say their investigation is continuing as no immediate arrests have been made.

Killeen police urged anyone with further information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

