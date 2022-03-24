Advertisement

March Madness Basketball Bites with Nutritionist Jen Avis!

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - What’s on your March Madness snack bracket? Nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to create some healthy snacks.

Healthy Salmon or Shaved Ham Roll Ups

Omega 3s

Low calorie/keto friendly

Grilled Chicken Skewers with Mini Corns

3 mini corns per ear of corn

Vitamin A and B vitamin, especially B1 or Thiamine

Use Olive Oil Spray

23 Calories, 5 gm carbs

Parmesan Pepperoni Pizza Rounds with Marinara Sauce

Grilled or Roasted Zucchini Pepperoni pizza

Vitamin A and Vitamin B1

Lycopene

Low calorie, low carb

Parmesan rounds are keto friendly

