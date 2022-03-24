March Madness Basketball Bites with Nutritionist Jen Avis!
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - What’s on your March Madness snack bracket? Nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to create some healthy snacks.
Healthy Salmon or Shaved Ham Roll Ups
Omega 3s
Low calorie/keto friendly
Grilled Chicken Skewers with Mini Corns
3 mini corns per ear of corn
Vitamin A and B vitamin, especially B1 or Thiamine
Use Olive Oil Spray
23 Calories, 5 gm carbs
Parmesan Pepperoni Pizza Rounds with Marinara Sauce
Grilled or Roasted Zucchini Pepperoni pizza
Vitamin A and Vitamin B1
Lycopene
Low calorie, low carb
Parmesan rounds are keto friendly
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.