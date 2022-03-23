West Monroe Board of Aldermen green-light two federal funding proposals

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Board of Alderman approved two funding request proposals at their meeting on March 22.

“It’s going to be truly transformative to vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic for the whole west side of the river,” West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell told KNOE.

One proposal is a $5 million appropriations request to Congresswoman Julia Letlow to bury powerlines from Trenton to Otis Streets and improve drainage.

“Every time there is a storm, there was an ice storm last year, but we have had hurricanes and tornadoes, that area with the older large big trees, with the utilities right there on the street, it knocks them out,” explained the Mayor. “It’s just not good for anyone.”

The second request is for a $23 million federal Raise Grant.

If approved, Mitchell wants to use that money to add sidewalks, crosswalks, bike paths, and lighting to downtown.

“When you have a more walkable city, you have higher property values,” explained Mayor Mitchell. “It’s economic development. You have a better quality of life.”

The mayor adds, connecting people to shopping areas is good for business.

“If you have consumers, you are going to have business follow,” said Mitchell. “When it’s safe, when it’s aesthetically pleasing, when you have a good quality of life, you are going to have more business.”

Mitchell cautioned that funds from this grant might not come down for another two to five years.

