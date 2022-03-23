Lawmakers addressing high gas prices, proposing monthly energy rebates, relief checks

(Gray News) - Gas prices remain high across the country, and several U.S. lawmakers are looking at ways to assist Americans amid the high prices.

On Tuesday, AAA reported the national average for a gallon of gasoline was $4.25, lower than earlier this month, but still $1.37 more than a year ago.

California currently has the highest average price at $5.85 a gallon.

Lawmakers are proposing Americans get an energy rebate of $100 per month for the rest of the year when the national average gas price is above $4 a gallon for that month.

The energy rebate would be thanks to the Gas Rebate Act of 2022, as California Rep. Mike Thompson, Connecticut Rep. John Larson and Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood have joined forces to introduce the rebate.

“Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and right now, we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling,” Thompson said.

The plan would offer a $100 monthly rebate for those who earn less than $75,000 and $100 for joint tax filers who earn less than $150,000.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has proposed a change to her state’s supplemental budget that her office said would increase the state’s relief checks to $850 in the face of record-high inflation and rising oil and gas prices.

“Inflation and increased oil and gas prices resulting from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are hitting Maine people hard. This proposal will help Maine people grapple with these increased costs by putting money directly back into their pockets,” Mills said.

Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio has also proposed a Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act. His office said it would create a windfall profit tax on excessive corporate profits and return the revenue to American consumers in the form of a tax rebate.

“It’s no time for profiteering or price-gouging. This is why I’ve introduced the Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act. My legislation would tax big oil’s excess profits in 2022 and return the revenue back to Americans,” DeFazio said.

Also, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset the record-high gas prices earlier this month, as reported by the AP.

