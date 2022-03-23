Jan Strickland shows how to brighten your home for spring

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Interior decorator Jan Strickland stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to spruce up our homes for spring. She says incorporating brighter colors into your home can make a big difference.

“Right now Easter is very big. I always like to bring in bright colors for spring,” Strickland said. “Just thinking about some brighter colors into your home can make a lot of difference, even if you add them to existing accessories that you have.”

Select seasonal decor pieces, add bright colors with artwork, add Easter decor for the holiday and remember, placement is important.

