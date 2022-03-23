Advertisement

Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Crash claims life of Homer woman who was student-athlete nearing graduation from SAU Tech
According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea confirms test-firing of biggest ICBM
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban