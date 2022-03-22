Zoo Buddies: Bearded Dragon!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A lot of people are kind of iffy whenever it comes to reptiles, but bearded dragons in general are considered to be one of the good starter pets, if you’re going to get into exotic reptiles, because they do have a very, very good temperament for the most part.

They’re very easy to take care of. Jessica Torricelli went to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to learn more about the scaly creatures.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.