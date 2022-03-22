Advertisement

Zoo Buddies: Bearded Dragon!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A lot of people are kind of iffy whenever it comes to reptiles, but bearded dragons in general are considered to be one of the good starter pets, if you’re going to get into exotic reptiles, because they do have a very, very good temperament for the most part.

They’re very easy to take care of. Jessica Torricelli went to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to learn more about the scaly creatures.

