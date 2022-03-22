OPPJ asking voters for millage continuation to fund Ouachita Correctional Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A grim possibility is being issued by the President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

He says if the parish doesn’t approve a millage continuation, it could run out of money.

“If this millage were to hypothetically not pass and leave us to figure out what to do, it could possibly bankrupt the parish,” Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley told KNOE.

A property tax that contributes nearly $11 million to the running of the Ouachita Correctional Center is expiring later this year.

“This millage has been in existence at this same rate for a period of greater than 15 years,” Smiley explained. “What we are asking people to do is to renew this as a continuation.”

The millage failed by a 56-44 margin on the November 2021 ballot. Smiley believes this time will be different.

“We got some feedback from some of the people in the community that said they didn’t realize that it was on there,” Smiley said after a meeting on Monday, Mar. 21. “We got other feedback from people in the community that they didn’t realize what they were voting on.”

Without the tax, the parish would be forced to pay for the correctional center with money from the general fund, which Smiley says the parish doesn’t have.

The sheriff has proven he can handle the money responsibly, Smiley adds.

“They have been able to keep their budget and work within their budget and keep it in the black, and we appreciate their efforts as well,” explained Smiley.

The facility currently holds over 1,000 inmates. A lack of funding could reduce that number, leading to more bad guys on the streets.

“Anybody that wants to come here and open a business or keep their business open, they want to know the community is safe,” said Smiley.

It’s important to note the measure is not on the Mar. 26 ballot. It will appear on the April 30 ballot.

