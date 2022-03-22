Advertisement

Multiple 18-wheelers, cars wreck on I-10, eastbound lanes closed

18-wheeler pile up on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
18-wheeler pile up on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KNOE) - A multi-vehicle accident has closed I-10 Eastbound just east of Lafayette at the Ramah exit, according to DOTD.

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that involves multiple 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles. It happened Tuesday morning before dawn. Both lanes of I-10 are closed.

Traffic is being diverted from I-10 East to I-49. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. Authorities expect it will take some time until I-10 can be cleared.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory:

Troopers are currently on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound at mile post 134 (Atchafayla Basin Bridge) in Iberville Parish. The crash is located 1 mile east of the LA Hwy 3000 exit at Ramah. The crash involves multiple 18 wheelers and passenger vehicles. Both eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 are closed at this time. The designated detour is Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound. Troopers are anticipating an extended roadway closure as crews work to clear the scene. Please avoid the area if possible and expect heavy delays.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory: Troopers are currently on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound at mile...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Breaking News App Icon
School Closures + Live Weather Feed: Emergency Agency Updates and Alerts
Today's Severe Weather Outlook and Risk Levels
ArkLaMiss faces tornado threat Tuesday, strong stroms moving East
KNOE 8 Doppler Radar as a tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish on 3/22/22.
Tornado reportedly touches down in Madison Parish
Deputy Warden Rochelle Ambeau
DOC promotes first Black woman as deputy warden of Louisiana’s largest prison

Latest News

breaking news
Authorities: F-16 crashes in Beauregard, pilot able to eject
Pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Drone video of homes leveled by Arabi tornado
Drone video of homes leveled by Arabi tornado
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas
Damage from Marshall County following Monday’s tornadoes.
One dead, 16 injured after tornadoes rip through Texoma