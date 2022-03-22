Multiple 18-wheelers, cars wreck on I-10, eastbound lanes closed

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KNOE) - A multi-vehicle accident has closed I-10 Eastbound just east of Lafayette at the Ramah exit, according to DOTD.

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that involves multiple 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles. It happened Tuesday morning before dawn. Both lanes of I-10 are closed.

Traffic is being diverted from I-10 East to I-49. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. Authorities expect it will take some time until I-10 can be cleared.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory:

Troopers are currently on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound at mile post 134 (Atchafayla Basin Bridge) in Iberville Parish. The crash is located 1 mile east of the LA Hwy 3000 exit at Ramah. The crash involves multiple 18 wheelers and passenger vehicles. Both eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 are closed at this time. The designated detour is Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound. Troopers are anticipating an extended roadway closure as crews work to clear the scene. Please avoid the area if possible and expect heavy delays.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory: Troopers are currently on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound at mile... Posted by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.