How to be prepared for severe weather

Officials say the time to prepare for severe weather is now. One of the steps to prepare could mean getting some sandbags for your home.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officials say the time to prepare for severe weather is now. One of the steps to prepare could mean getting some sandbags for your home.

Connie Commenia shoveled up 10 bags of sand in case of flooding.

“Make sure you listen at the weather to see what’s going on and it’s better to listen to what they’re saying and take precautions because it’s better to be prepared than not prepared,” said Commenia.

The Monroe Public Works Department is out clearing ditches and culverts so water can flow freely, but Michelli Martin with the City of Monroe said they need your help.

“If you’re able-bodied, to go out in their own yards, to check the ditches and culverts in the front of their yards and make sure that it’s free of leaves, debris, of trash,” said Martin. “If you have outdoor furniture or anything that can fly away, this is the time to secure it.”

The Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Lincoln Parish said this time of year is a constant reminder of previous severe weather events that have hit, like the 2019 tornado in Ruston.

“A lot of people, I’ve had several people come up to me just lately and wanting to know what the weather is going to look like in April, and of course, you can’t predict what’s gonna happen but it is a reminder,” said Franklin.

Parishes will send out weather alerts through the Alert FM app. Franklin said download the Alert FM app, and in case of a power outage, charge your devices now.

“Just be careful and prepare for some stuff like that or whatever, put you some bottled water out, because power outages may cause the water system to go down,” said Franklin.

Franklin said if you have a generator, make sure you set it up correctly and don’t place the generator inside of your home. He also said to be aware of your surroundings.

“You need to pay attention to how close big trees are to your house. During the 2019 tornado, we had trees on top of trees on top of trees on top of houses,” said Franklin.

Franklin said severe weather can be dicey, but if you’re prepared, it will save you lots of stress.

“Better be prepared than not prepared,” said Commenia.

Check with your city’s Facebook page to see where sandbagging locations are.

