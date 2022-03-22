Advertisement

Drivers stop to help trooper struggling with arrest

The officer, along with the help of the civilians, was able to overpower the suspect and put him under arrest. (FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer is grateful to the drivers who pulled over to help subdue a man accused of resisting arrest.

Dashcam video shows the trooper talking to a man identified as Alexander Hernandez Delgado on Friday by the side of Interstate 4. Delgado then allegedly punches the officer as he tries to put him in the patrol car.

Several drivers, including one in a semi-truck, pulled over to assist.

Alexander Hernandez Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting...
Alexander Hernandez Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to the criminal report affidavit.(Source: Florida Highway Patrol via CNN)

The officer, along with the help of the civilians, was able to overpower Delgado and put him under arrest.

In his report, the officer said he suffered a bloody nose.

Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to the criminal report affidavit. He is currently in jail.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Breaking News App Icon
School Closures + Live Weather Feed: Emergency Agency Updates and Alerts
Today's Severe Weather Outlook and Risk Levels
ArkLaMiss faces tornado threat Tuesday, strong stroms moving East
18-wheeler pile up on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
Multiple 18-wheelers, cars wreck on I-10, eastbound lanes closed
KNOE 8 Doppler Radar as a tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish on 3/22/22.
Tornado reportedly touches down in Madison Parish
Deputy Warden Rochelle Ambeau
DOC promotes first Black woman as deputy warden of Louisiana’s largest prison

Latest News

breaking news
Authorities: F-16 crashes in Beauregard, pilot able to eject
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.
You can customize your own Peeps for Easter
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine