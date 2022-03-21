Advertisement

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death.(ky3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death.

Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report of a stabbing Sunday around 10:30 p.m. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Henley is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Breaking News App Icon
School Closures + Live Weather Feed: Emergency Agency Updates and Alerts
Today's Severe Weather Outlook and Risk Levels
ArkLaMiss faces tornado threat Tuesday, strong stroms moving East
18-wheeler pile up on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
Multiple 18-wheelers, cars wreck on I-10, eastbound lanes closed
KNOE 8 Doppler Radar as a tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish on 3/22/22.
Tornado reportedly touches down in Madison Parish
Deputy Warden Rochelle Ambeau
DOC promotes first Black woman as deputy warden of Louisiana’s largest prison

Latest News

breaking news
Authorities: F-16 crashes in Beauregard, pilot able to eject
Pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
A multi-vortex tornado ripped through the Lower 9th Ward on Tuesday, March 22.
Tornado that struck St. Bernard Parish at least EF-3 strength, NWS confirms
Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish
Drone video of homes leveled by Arabi tornado
Drone video of homes leveled by Arabi tornado