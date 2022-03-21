Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death.

Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report of a stabbing Sunday around 10:30 p.m. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Henley is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation.

