Advertisement

Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram on ‘extremism’ charges

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court banned Facebook and Instagram on Monday for what it deemed extremist activity in a case against their parent company, Meta.

The Tverskoy District Court fulfilled a request from prosecutors to outlaw Meta Platforms Inc. and banned Facebook and Instagram for what they called “extremist activities.” Russian prosecutors have accused the social media platforms of ignoring government requests to remove what they described as fake news about Russian military actions in Ukraine and calls for anti-war protests in Russia.

The court’s ruling bans Meta from opening offices and doing business in Russia. Meta declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

Prosecutors haven’t requested to ban the Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, which is widely popular in Russia. The authorities also emphasized that they do not intend to punish individual Russians who use Facebook or Instagram.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

Zelenskyy warns of third world war if negotiations with Putin fail. (CNN, Obtained by CNN, CCTV, Ohmatdit Children's Hospital, Russian Ministry of Defense, CBS)

Instagram and Facebook were already blocked in Russia after the country’s communications and media regulator Roskomnadzor said they were being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers. In addition to blocking Facebook and Instagram, Russian authorities also have shut access to foreign media websites, including BBC, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza.

Continuing the effort, Roskomnadzor on Monday blocked the website of Euronews, a European news network. The regulator has also cut Euronews broadcasts.

The court’s verdict comes amid multipronged efforts by Russian authorities to control the message about Russia’s military action in Ukraine, which the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation” intended to uproot alleged “neo-Nazi nationalists.”

A new law fast-tracked on March 4 by the Kremlin-controlled parliament, a week after Russia launched the attack on Ukraine, envisions prison terms of up to 15 years for posting “fake” information about the military that differs from the official narrative.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Breaking News App Icon
School Closures + Live Weather Feed: Emergency Agency Updates and Alerts
Today's Severe Weather Outlook and Risk Levels
ArkLaMiss faces tornado threat Tuesday, strong stroms moving East
18-wheeler pile up on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
Multiple 18-wheelers, cars wreck on I-10, eastbound lanes closed
KNOE 8 Doppler Radar as a tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish on 3/22/22.
Tornado reportedly touches down in Madison Parish
Deputy Warden Rochelle Ambeau
DOC promotes first Black woman as deputy warden of Louisiana’s largest prison

Latest News

breaking news
Authorities: F-16 crashes in Beauregard, pilot able to eject
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.
You can customize your own Peeps for Easter
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine