REPORT: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
The deal includes a guaranteed $21 million, sources say.
This concludes the Saints’ search for a starting quarterback.
Winston started the 2021 season under center for New Orleans before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October.
Last Friday, Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns. Monday morning, a trade was finalized to send Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
