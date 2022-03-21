Advertisement

Melanie Curtin sentenced in aggravated rape, video voyeurism case

FILE - Melanie Curtin walks into the Livingston Parish courthouse with her attorneys
FILE - Melanie Curtin walks into the Livingston Parish courthouse with her attorneys(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Melanie Curtin, the ex-lover of former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism.

A Livingston Parish judge sentenced Curtin on Monday, March 21 despite multiple efforts by defense attorneys to throw out the jury’s verdict, citing alleged discrepancies as to how the jury was able to reach a verdict.

Curtin was found guilty on charges of aggravated rape and video voyeurism in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman by a jury on Dec. 3, 2021.

A Livingston Parish jury has found Melanie Curtin guilty in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman.

Curtin’s ex-lover, Dennis Perkins, and his ex-wife, Cynthia Perkinsk were accused of a number of charges including rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children.

Trial date set for Dennis Perkins

Curtin was not accused of any crimes involving children.

Cynthia Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors on Feb. 14, in which she pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

Four days later, Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 41 years in prison on Feb. 18. As part of the plea deal, she will testify against her husband, Dennis Perkins, when his trial begins on May 9.

Dennis Perkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.

