Advertisement

Lawsuit says Google discriminates against Black workers

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept....
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A former Google employee sued the tech giant for racial discrimination, saying it engages in a “pattern and practice” of unfair treatment for its Black workers. The suit claims the company steered them into lower-level and lower-paid jobs and subjected them to a hostile work environment if they speak out.

April Curley was hired in 2014 to recruit Black candidates for the company. Her lawsuit, filed on Friday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, claims she was unlawfully fired in 2020 after she began speaking out and “called for reform of the barriers and double standards Google imposed on Black employees and applicants,” according to the lawsuit.

“Pursuant to its strong, racially biased corporate culture, Google is engaged in a pattern and practice of race discrimination against its African American and Black employees,” the complaint states. “Google’s centralized leadership, which is nearly devoid of Black representation, holds biased and stereotypical views about the abilities and potential of Black professionals.”

As a result, the lawsuit continues, Black employees are paid less, advance less and often leave the company.

A representative for Google did not immediately respond to a message for comment on Monday.

The lawsuit, which seeks class action status, echoes years of complaints from Black employees at the company. That includes prominent artificial intelligence scholar Timnit Gebru, who said she was pushed out in 2020 after a dispute over a research paper examining the societal dangers of an emerging branch of artificial intelligence.

At the time, Gebru posted on Twitter that she was fired but Google told employees she resigned. More than 1,200 Google employees signed on to an open letter calling the incident “unprecedented research censorship” and faulting the company for racism and defensiveness.

Curley’s lawsuit claims the company viewed Black job candidates “through harmful racial stereotypes” and claimed that hiring managers deemed Black candidates “not ‘Googly’ enough, a plain dog whistle for race discrimination.”

In addition, according to the suit, interviewers “hazed” and undermined Black candidates and hired Black candidates into lower-paying and lower-level roles with less advancement potential based on their race and racial stereotypes.

Curley and others, according to the suit, were often “pigeon-holed into dead-end jobs.”

The lawsuit states that Google, which hired Curley specifically to recruit Black candidates for the company, wanted her to “quietly put on a good face for the company and toe the company line.” Instead, according to the suit, she was a champion for Black employees and Black students who “vocally opposed and called for reform of the barriers and double standards Google imposed on Black employees and applicants.”

In response, the complaint says, Google “unlawfully marginalized, undermined, and ultimately terminated” Curley.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Breaking News App Icon
School Closures + Live Weather Feed: Emergency Agency Updates and Alerts
Today's Severe Weather Outlook and Risk Levels
ArkLaMiss faces tornado threat Tuesday, strong stroms moving East
18-wheeler pile up on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
Multiple 18-wheelers, cars wreck on I-10, eastbound lanes closed
KNOE 8 Doppler Radar as a tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish on 3/22/22.
Tornado reportedly touches down in Madison Parish
Deputy Warden Rochelle Ambeau
DOC promotes first Black woman as deputy warden of Louisiana’s largest prison

Latest News

breaking news
Authorities: F-16 crashes in Beauregard, pilot able to eject
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.
You can customize your own Peeps for Easter
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine