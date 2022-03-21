Feed Your Soul: The Burger Bistro

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Bistros are normally small restaurants serving modest fare in a comfortable modest atmosphere, but not so for the Burger Bistro in south Ouachita Parish.

For 15 years, owner Kevin Tyson has been creating some interesting dishes. He has competed in standard cooking events.

“When I started, I entered some state competitions up at the Ike Hamilton when they had the steak cook-off there. We even cooked in Magnolia, Arkansas, at the world championship,” said Tyson.

Tasting his food is always interesting. His wife Tammy helps with baking and has some amazing items as well, helping create new and interesting flavors. ”If I say hey, can we do this? She’s like, uh, yeah,“ said Tyson.

Area residents Jessica and Stevan Bryan were excited to see a place close by that offers more than just fast food or a convenience store burrito. They normally grab a bite to eat here now, especially knowing it is someone from the area.

“Pretty much everybody around here knows Kevin. I grew up out here, so I’ve always wished we had something like this,” said Jessica Bryan.

Stevan likes that it is not one of the national chain restaurants. “Not one of those chains that somebody come in and makes a dollar; it’s nice some of the actual locals opened something out here,” said Stevan.

The name comes from one of Tyson’s favorite sitcoms he watched as a kid. “I loved to watch Three’s Company as a child and always said if my dream ever came true and I opened a restaurant, bistro was gonna be in it somewhere,” Tyson explained.

I tried a few different items, like the Piggie Bites, his wife Tammy’s Blueberry Muffins, and the Wednesday special, the Hamburger steak. Each one was tasty.

Tyson is one that is also changing the flavors here in the area. He is not your average short-order cook. He wants customers to experience something new when they come in. “Even if they order a hamburger; if I can bring them out a souffle cup of something just to let them try it next time, they’ll order it,” said Tyson.

He has a Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly where he adds a special ingredient that you have to try first then ask about. The flavors that he’s put together work with his style and what he is trying to do. “I’m that guy that puts the weird in it. Hey, that’s pork chops, let’s put jelly on it and see what happens,” said Tyson.

Tyson and his wife want to put the restaurant on the map for good food and do it with style. “I want to be a mom-and-pop restaurant with a flair. I guess that’s how I see it. It’s not just your everyday staples of country cooking, but you may show up in there and it’s the crazy guy in there doing something off the wall.”

Kevin and Tammy Tyson are changing the flavors and cooking up some fantastic flavors at The Burger Bistro to feed your soul.

