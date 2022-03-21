Crash in East Carroll Parish kills Lake Providence woman, says state police

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A crash in East Carroll Parish has claimed the life of a Lake Providence woman.

Louisiana State Police released more information about Sunday’s crash to KNOE 8 News:

East Carroll Parish - On Sunday, March 20, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Hwy 65 north of LA Hwy 134. This crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Deborah Webb.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Webb, was traveling north on U.S. Hwy 65. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway and impacted a guy-wire. After the initial impact, the vehicle collided with a tree before becoming totally submerged in Lake Providence.

Webb, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the East Carroll Parish Coroner.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities.

