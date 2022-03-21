Advertisement

Concordia Parish to distribute sandbags Mar. 21 and Mar. 22, 2022

Sandbags
Sandbags
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish OHSEP has announced that sandbags will be available to residents starting Monday at 3 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT: ArkLaMiss faces tornado threat Tuesday, severe weather incoming overnight

Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 - 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022 - 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Location: Concordia Parish Corrections on Highway 15

Limit: 10 bags per household

Timothy Vanier with Concordia Parish says personnel will be on-site to assist the elderly and handicapped with the loading of sandbags.

Drone video of homes leveled by Arabi tornado
