Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick works out with Saints WR at Edna Karr

FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., on Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)(Todd Kirkland | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Colin Kaepernick was in New Orleans Monday morning after accepting a Saints wide receiver’s offer to come down and workout.

Wideout Jalen McCleskey extended the offer Sunday.

“Kaepernick, get out to Nola, we always lookin to put work in,” McCleskey tweeted.

“Let’s get it!” Kaepernick replied. “I’m on my way!”

Video surfaced Monday of the duo working out at Edna Karr High School.

McCleskey, a 24-year-old Tulane grad, signed a reserve/futures contract in January and has not recorded any stats with the Saints yet.

The Saints re-signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal Monday just after noon, according to NFL Insiders.

More: After Further Review: Five takes from the Saints & Deshaun Watson

Last week, the former 49ers quarterback, now a free agent, worked out with Seattle Seahawks pro-bowler Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks are also in the market for a man under center after Russell Wilson signed with the Denver Broncos.

Kaepernick, 34, hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2016 season after his protests against social injustice and police brutality became the center of controversy nationwide. He reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the NFL in 2019.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOE Breaking News App Icon
School Closures + Live Weather Feed: Emergency Agency Updates and Alerts
Today's Severe Weather Outlook and Risk Levels
ArkLaMiss faces tornado threat Tuesday, strong stroms moving East
18-wheeler pile up on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
Multiple 18-wheelers, cars wreck on I-10, eastbound lanes closed
KNOE 8 Doppler Radar as a tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish on 3/22/22.
Tornado reportedly touches down in Madison Parish
Deputy Warden Rochelle Ambeau
DOC promotes first Black woman as deputy warden of Louisiana’s largest prison