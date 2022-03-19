Advertisement

Dog finds meth during walk outside

A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said...
A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said Saturday.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog out for a walk in Craighead County found something highly illegal - nearly four ounces of meth.

According to an incident report, officer Brock Mcfarlin was dispatched to 7379 Highway 141 in reference to found drugs.

The officer was met a resident who said their dog brought a bad of what he believed were drugs to his front door.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department posted the bag of meth on social media Saturday:

A citizen contacted us stating their dog had been out doing dog things and came back home with a weird looking ball....

Posted by Craighead County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022

“The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine”, according to officer Mcfarlin. He added that it weighed “106 grams” on their digital scale.

The substance was placed in a bag and transported to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office where it would be placed in evidence, the incident report stated.

Anyone with information on the situation can call the Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.

