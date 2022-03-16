Advertisement

Thieves steal $50K worth of jewelry during store burglary

Surveillance cameras at P&T Jewelers in Baton Rouge captured images of a burglary on March 16,...
Surveillance cameras at P&T Jewelers in Baton Rouge captured images of a burglary on March 16, 2022.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of jewelry store burglars that cost a business thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise and damages.

It happened at P&T Jewelers on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 16, around midnight, according to EBRSO. One of the surveillance images provided showed someone swinging a bat right outside the business.

OTHER STORIES
Guns, cash stolen in armed robbery on Hooper Road; man stabbed in leg
Deputies: Man breaks into Duplessis Post Office, steals packages
THE INVESTIGATORS: More irregularities discovered amid investigation into former Baker fire chief
Sheriff: ‘Fake Shop’ in Livingston Parish sold stolen equipment, trucks

Deputies said they were contacted by the owner, who reported he was watching two people inside his business shattering glass displays. They added the suspects were gone by the time they made it to the store.

Surveillance cameras at P&T Jewelers in Baton Rouge captured images of a burglary on March 16,...
Surveillance cameras at P&T Jewelers in Baton Rouge captured images of a burglary on March 16, 2022.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to EBRSO, the front glass door was shattered, along with several glass displays.

Investigators said the thieves got away with more than $50,000 in jewelry and caused about $20,000 in damage.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at 225-389-5064.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Scott Rose
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive in Cheniere Lake Area 4
A waterfall in Louisiana
Louisiana’s tallest waterfall is in northeast part of state
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
La. teen recorded throwing cotton balls, whipping classmate
Men accused of stealing fuel from northeast Louisiana school

Latest News

Adopt a Pet: Coco!
Adopt a Pet: Coco!
Adopt a Pet: Coco!
Adopt a Pet: Coco!
Former MPD Interim Chief Reggie Brown
Former MPD Interim Chief Reggie Brown reinstated by Monroe Civil Service Board
Southern University senior killed in apartment complex parking lot
Family speaks out after son of Southern University was killed in carjacking
Southern University senior killed in apartment complex parking lot
Jonesville man killed in a carjacking