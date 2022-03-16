Men accused of stealing fuel from northeast Louisiana school

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - Two men are accused of stealing diesel fuel from a school in northeast Louisiana.

According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the thefts began on Jan. 8, 2022, at a school in Kilbourne, which is near the Arkansas state line.

Authorities say Larry D. Jones, 52, cut the lock on a fuel tank at the school. They say he and Tony Hill, 26, then filled containers with diesel fuel. They also pumped diesel into the vehicle being used during the thefts.

Both men were arrested last week on three counts of theft in reference to three instances of diesel theft from Kilbourne school. Jones was also booked on a charge of simple criminal damage to property. Hill was also booked on two outstanding warrants which were a “failure to appear” and a probation warrant.

The West Carroll Sheriff’s Office and the Kilbourne Police investigated the incident.

The following map shows the location of Kilbourne, La.

