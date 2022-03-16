Advertisement

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.(CNN/KPIX via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers.

The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Scott Rose
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive in Cheniere Lake Area 4
A waterfall in Louisiana
Louisiana’s tallest waterfall is in northeast part of state
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
La. teen recorded throwing cotton balls, whipping classmate
Men accused of stealing fuel from northeast Louisiana school

Latest News

Adopt a Pet: Coco!
Adopt a Pet: Coco!
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital and outskirts of Lviv
Arnold Schwarzenegger's video message urges Russians to overcome government disinformation....
Arnold Schwarzenegger tweets plea to Russians
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A suspect is in custody after a missing 2-year-old boy in Minnesota was found safe.
Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled