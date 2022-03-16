Advertisement

Charges refused for man accused of breaking Ochsner nurse’s jaw

Quincy Quinn was arrested for allegedly attacking an Ochsner nurse.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Charges have been refused by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office for a man accused of attacking a nurse, according to court documents.

Quincy Quinn, 48, was arrested in St. Bernard Parish in February after allegedly attacking a male nurse at the Ochsner West Bank Campus on Jan. 27.

The nurse was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw and teeth at the hands of Quinn, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Man accused of knocking Ochsner nurse unconscious
In a preliminary hearing on Wed., March 16, D.A. Paul Connick’s office refused charges for Quinn, citing “further investigation” needed by JPSO.

Quinn is currently incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Prison and is also being held on a fugitive warrant out of Orleans Parish.

Battery of a healthcare worker is a charge that carries a mandatory one-year prison sentence minimum and can be punishable by up to five years in jail.

